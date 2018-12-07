BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY (PG-13)— The successes and struggles of Freddie Mercury, the frontman of Queen, a British band that took the world by storm in the 1980s and continues to be a popular music choice for many in the current generation.
BOY ERASED (R)— The son of a Baptist pastor is outed as gay, and this film follows his experience with religious conversion therapy.
CREED II (PG-13)— Adonis Creed’s personal life and boxing career become intertwined when his next fight includes a character from his past.
DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH (PG)— The Grinch decides to steal Christmas when the Whos decide to hold a Christmas extravaganza.
FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD (PG-13)— Albus Dumbledore enlists former student Newt Scamander to help end Grindelwald’s uprising of pure-blood wizards.
GREEN BOOK (PG-13)— Two men embark on a concert tour through the South in the ‘60s. This journey creates a friendship between the Bronx native and African-American pianist as they battle with racism.
INSTANT FAMILY (PG-13)— A couple is thrown into parenting when they adopt three siblings.
RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET (PG)— Ralph and Vanellope travel in cyberspace to find an important part to fix a video game.
ROBIN HOOD (PG-13)— In attempts to take the English crown, a Crusader and Moorish commander plan a revolt.
THE POSSESSION OF HANNAH GRACE (R)— An exorcism fails, claiming the life of a young woman. Megan Reed handles the woman’s cadaver during her shift at the morgue and soon begins to experience the woman’s demonic force.