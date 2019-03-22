The Museum of Idaho is looking for your artwork.
The museum staff is seeking artwork inspired by regional native art, pictographs and landscapes, according to a press release sent out Thursday.
The artwork can be from any Idahoan, but preference will be made for anyone enrolled in any federally recognized tribe in Idaho, according to the press release.
The selected artist will be paid $1,000 for their designs and submissions.
“The purpose is that we want to set the stage for building an environment for the museum,” museum director of education Chloe Doucette said. “It’s the first thing people will see when walking into the museum.”
The selected artist and their work, which will be reviewed by museum staff and its board of trustees, will be displayed at the beginning of a regional exhibit, “The Way Out West.”
The artwork selected will be placed into a curved wall leading to a large gallery space where the main focal point will be a full-size Columbian Mammoth and other prehistoric artifacts, the press release states.
“It is (Museum of Idaho)’s intent to work alongside tribal members to interpret material relating to native peoples’ significant contributions to Idaho,” the press release said.
Deadline for submissions is April 15 at 5 p.m. and can be submitted to exhibits@museumofidaho.org . The artwork selected will be announced April 30.