The disturbing tale of Frankenstein and the Creature will scare and entertain Idaho Falls audiences during two shows over the next several weeks.
National Theatre Live's production of "Frankenstein" will be broadcast twice at The ARTitorium's MC Theater. The first showing, featuring Jonny Lee Miller as the Creature, is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 23 (pre-show at 6:30 p.m.). The second, with Benedict Cumberbatch as the Creature, will be shown at 7 p.m. March 2 (pre-show at 6:30 p.m.).
National Theatre Live is the National Theatre’s project to broadcast world-class theatre to cinemas in the United Kingdom and internationally. The show will broadcast the live performance from the stage in London to the screen in the MC Theater.
The Idaho Falls Arts Council website described the show this way: "Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein’s bewildered creature is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker. Meeting with cruelty wherever he goes, the increasingly desperate and vengeful Creature determines to track down his creator and strike a terrifying deal.
"Scientific responsibility, parental neglect, cognitive development and the nature of good and evil, are embedded within this thrilling and deeply disturbing classic tale."
Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for students, and are available at idahofallsarts.org.