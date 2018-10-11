National Theatre Live's production of "King Lear" will be broadcast in Idaho Falls at 7 p.m. Saturday at The ARTitorium on Broadway's MC Theater.
National Theatre in London is one of three prominent publicly funded performing arts venues in the United Kingdom (the others are the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal Opera House). In 2009 it began National Theatre Live, a program that broadcasts live productions to theaters in the UK and the United States.
Saturday's show features Ian McKellen leading a cast from Chichester Festival Theater's in a production of Shakespeare's "King Lear."
The arts council describes the show this way:
"Considered by many to be the greatest tragedy ever written, "King" Lear sees two aging fathers – one a King, one his courtier – reject the children who truly love them. Their blindness unleashes a tornado of pitiless ambition and treachery, as family and state are plunged into a violent power struggle with bitter ends."
Tickets are $20 ($12 for students) and are available at idahofallsarts.org.
The remaining National Theatre Live shows for 2018-19 are:
Frankenstein, Feb. 23 and March 2
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, March 30
Antony and Cleopatra, April 20
Macbeth, June 1