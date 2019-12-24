New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez speaks in the locker room at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. More than two years after he hanged himself in his prison cell in April 2017, while serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder, Netflix is releasing "Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez" on Jan. 15, 2020. Hernandez's suicide came just days after he was acquitted of most charges in another double murder case.