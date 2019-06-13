It all comes down to a test of sensitivity. Can a prospective bride pass the test of feeling a pea placed under 20 mattresses?
If she doesn’t get a good night’s sleep, she could be the one the prince is destined to marry. The whole kingdom wants to see it happen except for an ornery, controlling queen.
That’s part of the fun of the Sounds Summer Musical “Once Upon A Mattress” to be performed at 7:30 p.m. June 21, 22, 24 and 25 at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts. The Rodgers and Hammerstein comedy is adapted from the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, “Princess and the Pea,” about a young woman whose royal identity is established by a test of her sensitivity.
“Oh my goodness! This play is the greatest satire I’ve ever seen,” said Joseph Stewart who plays the role of Prince Dauntless. “The whole thing is a satire. Not to mention they bring in elements of other plays being done — that’s more of an Easter egg for those who have seen other Sounds Summer Musicals.”
Bonnee Taggart, Sounds Summer Musical producer, said this production features several new faces in the leading roles.
“We’ve got quite a number of brand new people in the show which is nice ... we love it when we get new people,” she said.
One of the new leads is Melissa Sudweeks who plays Princess Winnifred, the woman who gets to lay on the 20 mattresses.
“My high school did the play ‘Once Upon A Mattress’ when I was a freshman and I was just in the chorus then,” Sudweeks said. “So like for 10 or 11 years I’ve been dreaming of being Princess Winnifred ever since then. So it’s kind of like a dream come true. I’ve literally said that she is my spirit animal all this time.”
Sudweeks said she has given the role a lot of thought.
“Winnifred is like me, she’s quirky, weird and really silly,” she said. “She’s not the adorable princess. That’s how I am myself so I think a lot of the way I am fits the character really well.”
Martha Arave, another first-timer with Sounds Summer Musicals, plays Queen Aggravain. Arave lives in Ammon and teaches music and works real estate.
“She’s aggravating and vain,” Arave said of her role in the play. “I was thinking, should I be offended? She’s a fun character to play. Hopefully I don’t reflect her attributes in real life that often.”
Arave said her part is fun to perform.
“I’m a very controlling, narcissistic mother and I’m trying to keep my son from finding his true love,” she said of her role. “In the process, I make everyone in the whole kingdom miserable.”
The play, appropriate for middle school age and older, is designed to make viewers laugh and features more sets, props and backdrops than past plays.
“People are going to see some super fun chorus numbers, some really clever interaction between the characters,” Arave said. “It is a funny, funny show.”
And there’s that giant bed thing.
“It’s all about me sleeping on 20 mattresses and feeling the pea and not being able to sleep,” Sudweeks said of the most important set piece, 14 feet tall. “They made this gigantic bed and it is incredible, it looks so good. I’m scared of heights, so I’m shaking a little bit.”