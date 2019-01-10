The back of the ensemble will get top billing at the next Idaho Falls Symphony concert.
The Symphony's next recurring Evening of Chamber Music event is called "Project Percussion" and will highlight the work of a sometimes overlooked part of the group.
“The Evenings of Chamber Music offer us the opportunity to showcase smaller groupings of musicians in a much more intimate way,” Symphony music director Thomas Heuser said in a news release. “In January, we’ll allow our patrons to get up close and personal to the musicians from the back of the ensemble; the percussion section.”
The release said principal percussionist Daniel Doherty has been planning “to spread the performance throughout the Carr Gallery, rather than performing from a stage."
"Each piece has a different set of instruments, so we’re going to set up stations in a few places throughout the room so the audience can see in a way that they may not be able to at an orchestra concert,” the release said.
According to the release, while patrons may recognize the arrangement of Bach that Doherty will play on marimba, most of the other repertoire consists of newer compositions, many by living composers.
Living female composer Alyssa Weinberg’s work Table Talk utilizes the vibraphone in a unique way (no spoilers here). Argentinian composer Alejandro Viñao’s Formas del Viento will see a flutist joining two percussionists for two vastly different movements: the first, “is intended to invoke a sense of simplicity and abandon” while the second, “is filled with complex polyrhythms,” according to the composer.
The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Carr Gallery in the Willard Arts Center, 498 A St. Tickets are $40 and available at ifsymphony.org.