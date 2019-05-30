Starting in June, kids are invited each Wednesday to create, paint, sculpt and explore at Planet Arts classes at the Willard Arts Center.
Held from noon to 1 p.m., kids ages 5 to 9 years old can learn about an art technique and work on projects for $3. Classes do not need to be taken as a series.
“The kids that come a lot get to try some different things,” said Amy Carr, marketing manager for Idaho Falls Arts Council. “There’s painting, there’s collage, we’ve got sculpture this time with recycled items -- kind of a found art thing -- and some collage type things with paper. We move it around so that if someone did come to all the classes they would get a different experience each time.”
Carr said parents are encouraged to stay and help their kids, “especially if they’ve got some really little ones,” but parents are also welcome to drop their kids off and have an hour downtown.
“It’s just to get kids out of the house and interacting with art during the summer,” she said.
Carr said the classes have as many as 50 kids participating and rarely have less than 20 to 25.
“Planet Arts are perfect for busy summer schedules. Even if you can only fit in one, there is a little learning and a fun project,” said Georgina Goodlander, visual arts director for the Idaho Falls Arts Council. “We love being able to offer these low-cost classes, so that as many kids as possible can participate in summer art.”
Patrons can register for classes in advance at idahofallsarts.org.
This year’s projects are:
June 12 – Snakes in the Grass
June 19 – 3D Shape Mobile
June 26 – Bee a Team!
July 3 – Fireworks and Rockets
July 10 – Sea Turtles in the Ocean
July 17 – If I was a Bug...
July 24 – Mosaic Tiles
July 31 – Recycled Dinosaur Sculptures
Aug. 7 – Torn Paper Landscapes