Writing a biography is about creating something both informative and enjoyable as literature. That's what historical biography author T.J. Stiles sets out to do with his books.
Stiles is a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and winner of the National Book Award.
The subject of Stiles’ latest book, “Custer’s Trials,” will be the topic of his Distinguished Humanities lecture. The lecture will be 7 p.m. Thursday at the Shilo Inn, 780 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls.
Stiles was introduced to the world of writing when he worked for Oxford University Press, where he "was writing … catalog and jacket flap copy on serious, non-fiction works aimed at a general audience.”
While working there, he started writing on the side. He has been a full-time author since 2000.
Stiles was partially drawn to Gen. George Armstrong Custer as a figure of controversy.
“The reason that (Custer) was controversial was not just that he wanted attention, that he was self consciously flamboyant … but that his role in all these great conflicts made him this symbol of what America was arguing about on a larger scale,” Stiles said.
In "Custer’s Trials,” Stiles puts Custer in the larger context of the time in which he lived.
“I came to the realization … that the real frontier (Custer) lived on was not so much the frontier in space as a frontier in time,” Stiles said, “All of the things that shaped his life were the conflicts that surrounded the making of modern America.”
There are many biographies of Custer. Most focus either on his time in the West or his time in the Civil War.
“What I wanted to do was to take those two chunks of his life, to integrate them,” Stiles said. “The two stories are really one story."
During his lecture, Stiles will tell Custer’s story and look at him as an individual, “but do it through this question of how his time in the West, and other aspects of his life, were integrated. It’s the story of the making of new America.”
In particular, he will look at how Custer’s life reflected how the U.S. played “contradictory roles in the West, as well as the South.”
The U.S. was engaged in Reconstruction in the South, and yet “in the West, (the U.S. was) engaged in this process of destroying Native sovereignty, of conquering Native people. … The life of Custer shows how that’s a part of the same story,” Stiles said.
Custer’s participation in the “Indian Wars” shows this contrast.
In both his book and his lecture, Stiles doesn’t seek to defend or condemn his historical subject. He wants to present his subject with all their strengths and faults.
“I’m not apologizing for (Custer),” Stiles said. “Though I’m not interested in spending 400 pages, or in this case an hour, just slamming him, I really am very clear I try to lay bare all his faults and all his problems.”
General tickets for the lecture are $50.
Tickets for a general table of eight are $400.
For tickets, go to bit.ly/3rqZSx7.