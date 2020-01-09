As the name implies, Rawhide N’ Rosin likes to play cowboy songs, but the group’s talents allow them to stray off the path a bit and add some swing, bluegrass and a touch of jazz.
“We don’t very often do your common old around the campfire song,” said Vincent Crofts, who plays guitar, mandolin and fiddle for the trio. “We try to put a little more pizzazz on them than that. I would categorize us as Western swing, but we bump our heads into bluegrass. With the addition of Shelby (Murdock) in there we lean on some really hot fiddles. It makes for a good variety show.”
Rawhide N’ Rosin will perform at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Jan. 18. Tickets can be purchased at www.blackfootpac.com/events/backstage-events/ or by calling 208-317-5508.
The third member of the trio is Mindi Reid Palmer who sings lead and plays bass and piano.
“Mindi has the strong voice,” Crofts said. “She’s our lead singer. Shelby and I have strong voices, just not as accurate. Mindi is an exceptional singer.”
Palmer studied vocal performance at Montana State University and has had the opportunity to sing opera and travel with a chorale in Austria, according to the group’s website. “She polished her yodeling skills while feeding cows and working as a ranch hand. She yodeled her way to a small recording contract in Nashville,” the website said.
The trio’s talent for adding a jazzy feel to a Western swing song can be heard on their webpage at https://rawhidenrosin.wixsite.com/home/music.
“Our first two CDs were pretty much cowboy oriented, but we do it with some jazzy, Western swing flavor to it,” Crofts said.
Rawhide N’ Rosen formed two years ago when Murdock’s fiddle was added to the duo of Vince and Mindi. All three are from eastern Idaho.
Crofts and Palmer’s music has been featured on the PBS series “Outdoor Idaho” and they were honored at the Western Music Association Festival in New Mexico as the Harmony Duo of the Year. Their two CDs, “Longing for The Range” and “Where The West Begins,” have both spent time in the top 20 play-list charts of the Western Music Association.
This concert will be a Backstage Event where the audience sits on the stage during the performance.