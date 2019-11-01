The Idaho-grown band Reckless Kelly brings its brand of country-rock to the Colonial Theater next week.
The core of the group is made up of Willy and Cody Braun who annually meet up with their other two brothers, Gary and Micky (of Micky and the Motorcars), for The Braun Brothers Reunion concert in Challis. The reunion show has been ongoing for 37 years.
Reckless Kelly is currently touring through the Northwest on their way through Utah and into Texas. The Idaho Falls show is at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9. Find tickets at www.idahofallsarts.org/reckless-kelly or in person at the Idaho Falls Arts Council office downtown.
The 20-year-old band has a string of acclaimed albums: “Under the Table and Above the Sun” (2003), “Wicked Twisted Road” (2005), “Bulletproof” (2008), “Somewhere in Time” (2010), the Grammy-nominated “Good Luck & True Love” (2011) and Grammy-winning “Long Night Moon” (2013).
“Willy Braun wrote half the songs of ‘Millican,’ 1998’s self-released debut, in an abandoned school bus, where he had lived for six months in Bend, (Ore),” the Arts Council promotional material said. “The effect of that album was to emblazon Reckless Kelly with a reputation as a band of no-nonsense insurgents that could raise the rafters while still retaining a heart and soul of honesty, soul and conviction.”
The Braun brothers got their start in music touring with their father Muzzie as children. As kids, the Brauns – Cody, Willy, Micky and Gary – shared a stage with Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell and Merle Haggard. They also appeared twice on “The Tonight Show.” The band took its name from the legend of Ned Kelly, an infamous Australian highwayman.