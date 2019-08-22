While not necessarily a household name, Albritton McClain has been bouncing around the rock music scene for decades.
On Sept. 14, he and his group the Bridge of Souls will perform his brand of high-energy rhythm and blues at the Downtown Event Center in Idaho Falls at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the show can be found at eijs.org.
“It’s a lot of the music that was my root music that came out of Chicago by artists like Albert King, Muddy Waters, just my favorite soul and blues songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s,” McClain said from his home in New Mexico. “It’s danceable stuff. I think there’s room if the spirit moves them they can cut loose.”
Two of the band members live in Idaho Falls, John Anderson and Russell Thompson. The other band member, guitarist Matt Barranti lives in Pittsburgh, Penn.
McClain said that while all of the band members have their own music projects, such as Barranti recently filling in for the touring rock group Foghat, the Bridge of Souls members practice the material separately and gather in Idaho Falls a few days before the performance to rehearse.
“They get their homework,” he said. “They get the original versions of the songs and the recordings I’ve done of those songs, so they can pick up the nuances and the particulars of my way of performing them. … If they’ve done their homework over the past three months, then it works out great.”
The show is sponsored by Eastern Idaho Jazz Society.
“The show is part of the jazz society’s mission to bring high-level jazz and blues performers to eastern Idaho,” said musician and society member Kevin Young.
One of McClain’s career highpoints came as a bass player in the ‘80s band Donnie Iris & The Cruisers. Their signature hit was “Ah! Leah!” More recently McClain was awarded 2006 Washington Blues Society “Performer of The Year.”
An extensive taste of McClain’s music and performances can be found on his YouTube channel, “Albritton McClain.”