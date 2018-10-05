Richard Marx will bring his multi-platinum voice to the Colonial Theater stage on Oct. 19.
Marx, a singer, songwriter and producer who has sold more than 30 million albums and had No. 1 hits in each of the past four decades, will perform at 7:30 p.m.
“Not everyone can carry the stage alone, but Richard Marx absolutely can,” Brandi Newton, Executive Director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council, said in a news release. “His songs were on every mixtape I had as a teenager and I know they were just as influential to a lot of other people.”
Marx’s hits include “Right Here Waiting,” “Now and Forever” and “Don’t Mean Nothing.” The Oct. 19 show will feature many of his hits and others fans may not know he wrote such as Josh Groban’s “To Where You Are,” NSYNC’s “This I Promise You” and Keith Urban’s “Long Hot Summer.”
Tickets are $35-50 and are available at idahofallsarts.org or by calling 208-522-0471.
VIP packages are available for $100 and include the opportunity for a photo and autograph with Marx.