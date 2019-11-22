Calling itself “newgrass” music, Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand will bring its high energy acoustic/electric sound to Rexburg for a Christmas concert.
The band plans to rework some of its popular songs, giving them a Christmas season makeover and give some old favorite holiday tunes the RubberBand treatment.
“‘The Corndog Song’ becomes ‘The Eggnog Song’ and ‘The Grinch Went Down To Whoville’ is a fun Christmas variation of ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia,’ ” according to the group’s promotional material.
The concert will begin at 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Community Center, 25 N. Center St. Tickets are available online at facebook.com/events/494321717790376.
The band was founded in the 1990s in Ogden, Utah and now hails from Provo, Utah. They have several albums, with some songs charting on the Billboard top lists. They have appeared on “Good Morning America,” “E! TV,” “Mountain Stage,” “Woodsongs,” “GAC” and “CMT.”
The group’s most recent album, “We Rode On,” shows off the band’s rocking side.
To hear samples of the band’s music and performances, go to ryanshupe.com/home.