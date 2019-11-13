Colin Mochrie says he lives an improv life not knowing what’s coming next.
“If you look at my career there was absolutely no thought put into it or what happens with it,” Mochrie said in a phone interview.
Mochrie will join Brad Sherwood at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 for the duo’s “Scared Scriptless Tour.” The pair have been regulars on the TV show “Whose Line is it Anyway?”
“It's sort of a live version of ‘Whose Line’ without the tall guy and the black guy,” Mochrie said.
For those unfamiliar with the TV show, the comedians make up scenes, songs and antics from suggestions taken from the audience. Often audience members join the duo on stage.
“Basically we just get suggestions from the audience and see what happens,” Mochrie said. “It goes great every single night. The audience seems to enjoy it. It's almost a fail-safe kind of a show. It depends on what the audience gives us, but it’s always a lot of fun.”
He said the comic show is a type of high-wire act never knowing what’s coming or where it’s going to go. What helps is that the pair have worked together for nearly 18 years.
“We're good friends,” Mochrie said. “We've actually gone on vacations together with our wives. Our wives get along very well. Over 18 years we’ve never had one disagreement. We know what we want the show to be. We want to make sure that each of us have fun doing it. We depend on each other. We're kind of all we have on stage."
Mochrie, 61, was born is Scotland and grew up in Canada. After working in TV, theater and parts in several movies, his big break came working for the British and American version of “Whose Line is it Anyway.” He has also written a book of humor, “Not Quite the Classics,” taking first and last lines from familiar classic stories and reimagining everything in between.
Sherwood, 54, worked as a game show host (“The Dating Game”) and had several appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” when he hooked up with Drew Carey and the American version of “Whose Line is it Anyway,” which started in 1998. Mochrie and Sherwood have been performing their two-man improv show since 2003 across the U.S. and Canada, with visits to India, Australia and New Zealand.
“It's the perfect job for a lazy man,” Mochrie said. “You get the audience to give you all your information, you goof around and then you go home.”
He said after all these years, he still loves performing improv.
"They are paying money for a show but we don’t have a show yet, you have to supply us with ideas,” he said. “We've been doing it for almost 18 years and no one has caught on yet.”