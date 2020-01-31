The Idaho Falls Symphony’s annual Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Red Dress Concert will feature iconic movie and TV music by Danny Elfman the day after Valentine’s Day.
“Two years ago we did John Williams and the community loved it,” said Alekzandria Peugh, executive director of the Idaho Falls Symphony. “We’re doing movie music again, but not just a repeat of what we did.”
The EIRMC Red Dress Concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets can be found at www.ifsymphony.org.
Peugh said Elfman is known for his music scores for Tim Burton movies such as “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Beetlejuice,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Mars Attacks!”
“Get ready for a once-in-a-lifetime musical event,” said music director Thomas Heuser. “Danny Elfman is a master at bringing scenes to life through his music, and we can’t wait to play these iconic theme songs and scores. ... experience the brilliance of the silver screen played live by a full orchestra.”
Peugh said the performance will be preceded by a short video presentation and speaker put together by EIRMC on women’s heart health.
“They will tell how the symptoms of heart attack are different with women and women are also usually not able or willing to stop working or being moms for a day to go to the hospital and get treatment,” she said. “That’s the awareness that we’re bringing. That’s the message behind the Red Dress concert and why we do it.”
Peugh said wearing red to the concert is not mandatory.
“I’m going to try to find a red dress,” she said. “We’ve asked the orchestra to wear some kind of red accent along with their black.”
Peugh said she is looking forward to hearing the music from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
“I love Danny Elfman because I grew up on “Nightmare Before Christmas,” she said. “That’s the one I’m personally excited for, but all of the music is phenomenal.”
Other Elfman music scheduled in the program includes: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Suite,” music from “Spiderman,” “Theme from The Godfather,” “Dark Shadows Prologue,” “Theme from Psycho,” “Theme from The Simpsons,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Batman” and “Batman Returns Suite.”