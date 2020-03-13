Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announces the rescheduling of the Tracy Byrd Concert, originally scheduled for March 15, 2020, the cancellation of the Bridal Show scheduled for March 28, 2020 and Painted Horse Buffet closure.
“Due to recent health concerns and for the protection of the Community, our Guests and Our Team Members, we have made the difficult decision to reschedule the show for this upcoming weekend,” stated Colista Eagle, Interim Chief Executive Officer. “We have weighed all available data and ultimately, the decision was easy to make when the safety of the community is involved. We are diligently working on maintaining a clean environment through deep cleaning efforts.”
The concert has been rescheduled for a later date, to be announced when finalized. If you have purchased a ticket, the ticket will be valid for the newly scheduled date.
If a Guest Purchased tickets online, with a credit card through shobangaming.com: Refunds can be requested by emailing support@yapsody.com or through the chat feature on the shobangaming.com website.
If a guest Purchased in person with cash: Refunds must be handled in person at the Cashier Window located inside the Casino. Please take your tickets to the Cashier Window directly. Cash refunds cannot be processed over the phone.
In addition to the concert, the Bridal and Quinceanera Show on March 28, 2020 has been cancelled. Vendors can contact Michelle at 208-238-4833 for more information. It has yet to be determined if the Bridal Show will be rescheduled.
Other precautionary measures include the temporary closure of the Painted Horse Buffet beginning Sunday, March 15, 2020 until further notice.