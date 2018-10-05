The 2018-19 season of Carr Gallery Sessions kicks off Oct. 12 with a performance by soul singer Heidi Burson.
The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in the Carr Gallery at the Willard Arts Center, 498 A St. in downtown Idaho Falls.
According to an Idaho Falls Arts Council news release, Burson is a soul singer and pianist inspired by the likes of Aretha Franklin and Etta James. She will be accompanied by musicians on drums and upright bass.
“Heidi is such a great artist to kick off our second year of Carr Gallery Sessions,” Brandi Newton, Executive Director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council, said in the release “Artists like her really come to life in these intimate, club-like settings.”
The Carr Gallery Sessions provide the chance to see “artists on the rise” perform in an intimate setting.
Tickets are $35 and include a drink voucher. Tickets are available at idahofallsarts.org or by calling 208-522-0471