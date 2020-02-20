Called a “party for the eyes and ears,” “The SpongeBob Musical” Broadway show has been touring the country and will play at the Civic Center next month in all of its neon color.
The stage show based on the Nickelodeon animated television series “SpongeBob SquarePants” opened on Broadway in 2016. It received 12 Tony Award nominations and after nearly a year of performances, went on the road a year later.
The show comes to the Civic Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. March 2. Tickets can be found at www.idahofallsarts.org/
The show is backed with a variety of songs written by artists such as Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and Steven Tyler, David Bowie, John Legend, Cyndi Lauper, Lady Antebellum, Yolanda Adams and others.
“The chorus has a huge range of style and scale,” said Tina Landau, the show’s conceiver and director in promotional material. “I think the world needs a SpongeBob musical.”
The story portrayed in the musical has been described as “’Our Town’ meets Armageddon meets SpongeBob,” by author of the show, Kyle Jarrow.
The musical follows SpongeBob and the characters of Bikini Bottom as they face catastrophe – until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage. The story showcases the power of optimism.
“It has this heart, and it has this epicness, but it’s still kind of ridiculous and playful,” said Wayne Coyne of the band The Flaming Lips who wrote one of the songs for the show.