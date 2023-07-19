This month, Idaho Falls audiences can revisit “The Ugly Duckling,” a beloved tale of self-acceptance, through the musical adaptation “Honk.”
The musical will be performed Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday at the Thunder Ridge High School Performing Arts Center, 4941 1st St. in Idaho Falls. Each performance begins at 7 p.m., except for a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.
“Honk” follows the same general plot as the original story, beginning with Ida the duck who has nine of her own eggs that hatch. And then one final, larger egg hatches a large and unusual bird, who is known as “Ugly,” according to Thea Disney, director of “Honk.”
Shortly after hatching, Ugly finds himself bullied by those around him for his unusual appearance. Ugly is much different from the ducklings because of his duller appearance and also because he is played by an adult man, whereas the ducklings are played by children, Disney said.
“I view him … initially (as) … a happy-go-lucky kind of a guy that’s just trying to have a good time and experience life and immediately gets rejected and teased and bullied,” said Zach Wixom, who plays Ugly.
The show’s main villain is the Cat, who tries to eat Ugly throughout the musical. During one of these attempts, Ugly becomes lost from the duck yard.
Over the year that Ugly is lost, he learns “important traits about himself and learning … that really it’s what’s on the inside that matters,” Wixom said.
Many different characters teach him about himself, including how to accept himself.
Indeed, the largest theme of the musical is self-acceptance. At one point, Ugly meets the Bullfrog who helps teach him this lesson during the song “Warts and All.”
“The Bullfrog is like, ‘Hey, who am I to call you ugly? I have warts, I’m a bullfrog, I started out as a blob of jelly,’” Disney said.
Another theme that goes hand-in-hand with accepting yourself is the theme of accepting others.
Through showing some characters accepting Ugly, “Honk” explores “loving and accepting people for who they are,” Disney said. “Just because they look different doesn’t necessarily mean that that’s bad, and our differences can actually help us in the long run.”
All the characters in the musical are animals. However, the actors don’t wear full-on animal costumes. Instead, the actors wear clothing with traits that represent the animal they’re portraying.
“The idea is (that) we have them dressed like humans but with animal-like accents. So, for example, the ducklings are wearing all yellow,” Disney said.
Ugly’s costume stands in contrast to the bright clothing of the ducklings.
“I‘m wearing a lot of gray colors … like a … baby swan would, which really stands out,” Wixom said.
Wixom also uses birdlike physicality to embody Ugly.
“A lot of what you’ll see me do is having my having my toes pointed outward a lot instead of … regular human walking … more like you’d see a little bird walking around,” Wixom said.
The songs of “Honk” are similar to classical Broadway songs. There are ballads, as well as big numbers.
“There’s definitely some show-stopping numbers, like ‘Warts and All’,” Disney said.
There are also some ballads, like “Every Tear a Mother Cries.” This is a song that Ida sings after she has lost Ugly.
Although there are some somber moments, overall, it’s a heartwarming show, according to Disney.
With this production, the Ammon Arts Community Theatre is trying a few new things it hasn’t done before, such as including aerial performers.
“We have aerial artists coming in — so we have some people that are dancing from the ceiling,” Disney said.
Disney believes that at the end of the show, the audience can hopefully come away with the message of acceptance that “Honk” promotes.
“I think everyone who sees the show is going to leave feeling like: ‘You know what? I can be a better person,” Disney said. “‘I can help those around me and uplift people around me.’”
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children and students.
Please visit aact.ludus.com/ to purchase tickets.
