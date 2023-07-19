This month, Idaho Falls audiences can revisit “The Ugly Duckling,” a beloved tale of self-acceptance, through the musical adaptation “Honk.”

The musical will be performed Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday at the Thunder Ridge High School Performing Arts Center, 4941 1st St. in Idaho Falls. Each performance begins at 7 p.m., except for a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.