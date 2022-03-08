A cappella group Straight No Chaser aims to show the audience a good time during their performance. That’s why one number includes a kick-line set to the “Star Wars” theme.
“It’s a moment in the show where it’s very, very clear we do not take ourselves seriously whatsoever,” said Seggie Isho, a member of Straight No Chaser.
Straight No Chaser will perform 8 p.m. Friday at the Colonial Theater, 450 A. St. in Idaho Falls.
Isho originally joined the a cappella group in college when a friend encouraged him to become involved.
“I didn’t know much about a cappella,” Isho said. “‘And I was like, ‘I don’t know, that sounds really nerdy, and I don’t know if I would enjoy it.’”
But he decided to audition on a whim and was accepted into the group. He later re-joined Straight No Chaser when the group reformed in 2008.
As Isho’s first impression of a cappella illustrates, some people have reservations about a cappella music. The group will often see people in the audience who look like they are unsure about attending an a cappella show.
“It’s very apparent who the boyfriends and husbands are that have maybe been forced to come … and watching their face(s) transform throughout the show is always amazing,” Isho said. “By the end of the show, they’re clapping along, they’re smiling (and) they’re having a great time.”
Straight No Chaser’s humorous tone is particularly on display during their movie medley.
“(For) our movie medley, we take very recognizable movie themes, ‘Forrest Gump’ and ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Indiana Jones,’ and we put lyrics to these songs, kind of silly lyrics that are moreso tongue in cheek making fun of the movie,” Isho said.
Its setlist for the performance also includes rock songs and the Dua Lipa hit “Levitating,” which has been mashed up with other songs.
The members of Straight No Chaser decide to perform songs that they already enjoy.
But “ultimately, once we get the song in the show, the audience gets the final vote if the song stays in or if (it) has a quick exit from the set,” Isho said.
They also like to choose different styles of music.
“There’s such a wide variety of people that come to our shows,” Isho said. “From kids to great-grandparents and everything in between. So, we try to find songs that will be recognizable to most people, and we try to put a little variety in there for all the different ages.”
The songs they choose are from an array of time periods and genres.
“In our set now, we’ve got songs from the ’50s, we have songs that blew up on TikTok,” Isho said. “We want everyone leaving our show being like: ‘Oh, I really enjoyed this moment. It really felt like they were singing directly to me in this moment and my generation.’”
After the show, Straight No Chaser albums will be for sale, along with their new book, “Straight No Chaser Sound Bites: A Cappella, Cocktails, and Cuisine.”
The group is frequently on the road, and so they frequently eat meals together.
“It just made a lot of sense to tell our Straight No Chaser Story and have it intertwined with all of these different recipes from moments in our life,” Isho said.
To purchase tickets, go to idahofallsarts.org.