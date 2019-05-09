There was $4,000 up for grabs for 8th- through 12th-grade students at the Upper Valley Music Teachers Association annual scholarship competition held recently.
The competition saw 34 students gather to play piano, violin and cello in the Snow Fine Arts building on the campus of Brigham Young University-Idaho on April 27.
The top three winners in the 12th-grade category were all pianists and took home the lion’s share of the prize money. John Stewart, student of Stephen Thomas took first place and $650. Second place went to Calvin Jones, student of Jessica Murdock, earning $450. Third place went to Emily Henry, student of Jessica Murdock, earning $350.
“The 12th-grade students will use scholarship monies to attend college,” said Yvonne Allen, the competition chairman. “Students in other grades may use scholarship funds for private music lessons, tuition for music camps and music literature.”
Allen said the money for the scholarships is generated from the association’s spring and fall festival with about 1,000 students participating and paying an entrance fee.
She said of the 1,000 students, only a few opt to participate in the scholarship competition.
“They know that the competition is really steep,” Allen said. “These kids are incredible musicians. They choose whether they want to be in it. Their teachers encourage them.”
She said after the judging, the top three winners in each grade perform in a recital later in the day.
“It is a pretty breath-taking recital because they are incredible,” she said. “We did have some strings winners among the group.”
Allen said the association takes in teachers and students from Idaho Falls north and west, including one from Salmon.
The teachers association has evolved from music clubs first instituted in 1941.
“Its purpose is to promote and support excellence in music teaching and provide opportunities for student growth and achievement,” Allen said.
11th grade winners
1st place Christian Stewart, student of Michael McQuay; 2nd place Brett Hayes, student of Marsha Bjornn; 3rd place Ivie Webster, student of Marta Brossa.
10th grade winners
1st place Timothy McKay, student of Stephen Thomas; 2nd place was a tie between Aaron Kinghorn, student of Robert Tueller and Sophie Comeau, student of Stephen Thomas.
8-9th grade winners
1st place Tyler McKay, student of a Stephen Thomas; 2nd place Corrine Flaig, student of Lori Ann Morris; 3rd-place Mikelle Dorman, student of Jennifer Dorman.
Artistic award winners
12th grade Abby Kinghorn, student of Marsha Bjornn; 11th grade Zoey Olaveson, student of Paula Clark; 10th grade Ketti Christensen and Melanie Young, students of Shannon Packer.