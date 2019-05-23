The free summer River Concert Series held on Tuesday nights at the Greenbelt Stage in Idaho Falls announced the season’s lineup this week.

The concert series is sponsored by Bank of Idaho. Shows begin at 7 p.m. at the stage along the Idaho Falls River Walk. Cancellations because of weather will be determined 3 hours prior to the performance “and every effort will be made to reschedule,” according to a news release.

Here are the scheduled acts:

June 11 – Rail City Jazz

June 18 – IF Blues Project

June 25 – Beachfade

July 2 – The Wild Potatoes

July 9 – Liatt and Dan

July 16 – The Opskamatrists

July 23 – 40 Somethin’ Band

July 30 – Jacie Sites

Aug. 6 – The Powell Brothers

Aug. 13 – Teton Skye

Aug. 20 – Danny Heslop

Aug. 27 – The Mike Banks Quartet

“The River Concerts are always a sign of summer; we have people asking about them as early as April each year,” said Brandi Newton, Executive Director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council in a news release. “This year we are excited to have some new bands joining our River Concert favorites and our new title sponsor Bank of Idaho.”

