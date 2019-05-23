The free summer River Concert Series held on Tuesday nights at the Greenbelt Stage in Idaho Falls announced the season’s lineup this week.
The concert series is sponsored by Bank of Idaho. Shows begin at 7 p.m. at the stage along the Idaho Falls River Walk. Cancellations because of weather will be determined 3 hours prior to the performance “and every effort will be made to reschedule,” according to a news release.
Here are the scheduled acts:
June 11 – Rail City Jazz
June 18 – IF Blues Project
June 25 – Beachfade
July 2 – The Wild Potatoes
July 9 – Liatt and Dan
July 16 – The Opskamatrists
July 23 – 40 Somethin’ Band
July 30 – Jacie Sites
Aug. 6 – The Powell Brothers
Aug. 13 – Teton Skye
Aug. 20 – Danny Heslop
Aug. 27 – The Mike Banks Quartet
“The River Concerts are always a sign of summer; we have people asking about them as early as April each year,” said Brandi Newton, Executive Director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council in a news release. “This year we are excited to have some new bands joining our River Concert favorites and our new title sponsor Bank of Idaho.”