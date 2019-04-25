The Idaho Falls Symphony season finale will feature the music of Shostakovich and two winners of the Young Artists Competition held last fall at the Colonial Theater.
“The Triumph of Shostakovich” will highlight the end of the symphony’s 69th season with a performance of the “Fifth Symphony” by Dimitry Shostakovich. The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts.
“Every year I ask our musicians what music they would most like to play,” said music director Thomas Heuser in a symphony news release. “And every year, they mention Shostakovich as a favorite. Our musicians get excited to play this big, bombastic music because they enjoy the challenge and the thrilling emotions that are evoked. This will be a fantastic finale.”
Fernando Perez, the winner of the junior division of the symphony’s Young Artists Competition will perform the finale of Jacques Ibert’s “Concerto for Flute and Orchestra.” Perez is a junior at Borah High School in Boise.
Rumeng Liao, the winner of the senior division of the Young Artists Competition, will perform the first movement of the “Violin Concerto in D Minor” by Jean Sibelius. Liao is a violin performance major at Idaho State University.
The Young Artists Competition offers a cash prize and is designed to foster the professional development of music students throughout the state of Idaho; it is an integral part of the symphony’s extensive program of education and outreach efforts, according to a symphony news release.
A pre-concert discussion with Heuser will be held at 6:30 p.m. and offer insights into the music and upcoming performance.
Tickets and information about symphony events are available online at www.ifsymphony.org.