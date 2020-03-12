The Idaho Falls Symphony has indefinitely postponed its concert scheduled for Saturday and its “Evening of Chamber Music” set for Thursday over concerns for the coronavirus.
“Music director Thomas Heuser along with the Idaho Falls Symphony board of directors and executive director Alekzandria Peugh have been monitoring the ongoing and developing situation concerning COVID-19 in the United States,” the symphony said in a news release. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to postpone indefinitely our subscription concert on (Saturday) and the Evening of Chamber Music scheduled for (Thursday).”
The Saturday concert, “Let’s Hear It For The Ladies – A Celebration of Women,” was to feature music by several women composers and also feature violist Lisa McNiven.
“We make this announcement with a heavy heart: Our soloist and 60 musicians have been hard at work, and countless hours of work have gone on behind the scenes in preparation,” the symphony said. “The entire month has been organized as a celebration of women composers and performers, and out of respect for these under-performed works, we do sincerely hope to hold these concerts at a later date.”
The symphony said it is following the example set in other communities around the country in not holding mass gatherings and public events.
“We also feel a responsibility to protect our patrons and musicians from the potential of a wider spread of the virus. We hope you remain safe and well, and we look forward to seeing you again at the concert hall very soon,” the symphony said.
For more information, contact the symphony at 208-529-1080 or office@ifsymphony.org.