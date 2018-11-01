Timothy Fain, a rising star on the music scene, will share the stage with the Idaho Falls Symphony in their upcoming concert titled "The Art of the Violin."
The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Colonial Theater.
Fain was seen and heard in the film "Black Swan," and he provided the violin sounds for the lead actor in "12 Years a Slave" and for Richard Gere in "Bee Season."
“We are so fortunate to have Tim Fain joining the Symphony for this wonderful and evocative program,” Thomas Heuser, music director and conductor of the Idaho Falls Symphony, said in a news release. “And it will be an historic evening for the orchestra as we reach a major milestone together, having performed all four symphonies by Johannes Brahms during my tenure. These are substantial and influential works that have helped us grow and mature as a team of musicians.”
The symphony news release said the orchestra will perform the Third Symphony by Johannes Brahms, then Fain will perform a Fantasy for Violin by Oregon-based composer Kenji Bunch alongside the romantic Violin Concerto in E Minor by Felix Mendelssohn.
Tickets range from $20-$40 and are available at ifsymphony.org. Heuser and Fain will host an informal pre-concert discussion starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Colonial Theater.
Find more information on the symphony on its website, or follow the symphony on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.