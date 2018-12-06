The "Fab Four" is making a stop in Idaho Falls to bring in the new year.
The Beatles tribute band, The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute, is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. This is the Idaho Falls Arts Council's first New Year's Eve event.
“For our first New Year’s Eve presentation we wanted a show that appealed across generations; no one is better than that then the Beatles,” Brandi Newton, Executive Director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council, said in a news release. “Join us for an evening of fun, but still get home in time to see the ball drop or to head to bed!”
According to the Arts Council news release, "The Emmy Award Winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles tribute due to their precise attention to detail."
The band offers "uncanny" live renditions of Beatles’ classics such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “Twist and Shout,” “Here Comes the Sun,” “and “Hey Jude.”
Tickets are $25, $35, $40 and available at idahofallsarts.org or 208-522-0471