The 13th season of Music on Main, a free concert series in the Victor City Park, has announced its summer lineup.
The shows start June 20 and be held every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., except July 4, through Aug. 15.
“Our summer music lineups continue the tradition of bringing highly talented musicians of diverse genres to Teton Valley,” according to the Teton Valley Foundation. “Music on Main has hosted some of the nation’s best bands from James McMurtry, to the Young Dubliners, to MarchFourth Marching Band, to the Motet and more.”
Concertgoers are asked to bring their own chairs, blankets or rain gear, if needed. Outside alcohol is forbidden, but beer and wine will be available for purchase. The Teton Valley Foundation uses alcohol sales to pay for the concerts. Dogs are not allowed in the park.
This summer’s lineup:
June 20
Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds. Hailed as an “explosive brand of modern soul,” band leader Arleigh Kincheloe has been called by The Washington Post as “one of the biggest voices in the business. Prepare to be blown away.” Opening act: Sister Karee & The Other Brothers.
June 27
Turkuaz. Described as energetic splashes of funk, alternative, rock, R&B and psychedelia music. Turkuaz balances “male-female harmonies, strutting guitars, wild horn arrangements, and interminable grooves, this spirit takes shape in the color donned by each respective member on stage nightly via larger-than-life performances” according to their description. Opening act: Canyon Kids.
July 11
Carrie Rodriguez. “A passionate performer, she effortlessly melds fiery fiddle playing, electrifying vocals and a fresh interpretation of new and classic songs with an ‘Ameri-Chicana’ attitude,” according to a promotional release. “She delivers her own twangy, Texas-bred twist on Mexican Ranchera songs, creating culturally blended music for a culturally blended world.” Opening act: Teton Traveling Allstars.
July 18
Remember Jones. This act is described “soul/pop singer, storyteller and bandleader with a throwback vibe and authentic energy. Collaboratively supported by a large ensemble of musicians (often featuring female backing vocalists, a horn section, and a six-piece rhythm section), the band has played to countless packed and sold-out ballrooms, clubs and theaters throughout the country.” Opening act: Lonesome Cold.
July 25
Young Dubliners. Commonly called Celtic Rock. “Their live shows are known for upbeat, energetic delivery that will rock the stage all night,” according to their promotional material. Opening act: Wyatt Lowe & The Mayhem Kinds.
Aug. 1
Pinky and the Floyd. The description says they have “a big sound and is an experience not soon forgotten.” The band has exploded in popularity, selling out shows with an intimacy and intensity. Opening act: The Balsamroots.
Aug. 8
The Accidentals. This is the first appearance of this group at Music on Main. The description says they are “known for high-energy live tunes and unique crowd connection.” Opening act: Aaron Davis & The Mystery Machine.
Aug. 15
Reckless Kelly. The Grammy winning group is known for its “Americana” sound “combining roots, rock and country influences into an uncompromising musical approach that has earned the group a very steadfast and loyal following.” Opening act: Dirt Road Band.