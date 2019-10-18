Get ready to snicker, giggle, chuckle, laugh or even bust a gut.
The Idaho Falls Opera Theater is putting on its funny face with a program titled “What’s So Funny About Opera?”
It’s kind of like a greatest hits concert of funny scenes from famous operas.
“These are scenes that are genuinely funny, they make you laugh,” said Joan Tallman, opera theater director. “You’ll enjoy good singing, but they make you laugh at the same time.”
The performances are at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 and 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N. Water Ave. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
Tallman said the Opera Theater will present scenes, excerpts, ensembles and arias showing the comic side of several operas.
“We have 11 scenes and nine different soloists,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun just to be singing in it, and we know we are entertaining while we’re doing it.”
Composers include Mozart, Puccini, Gilbert & Sullivan, Offenbach, and Strauss. In some of the numbers, the words have been rewritten to create a more humorous slant.
“There’s one that’s from “The Tales of Hoffmann” of a man who has several loves,” Tallman said. “One happens to be a mechanical doll that he thinks is real, but it’s not. She sings a song and acts like a mechanical doll. In the middle of her song she runs out of energy and she has to be wound up again and then she sings again.”
Tallman said all the songs are in English which helps the audience pick up on the humor. There will also be a program to help introduce the various scenes.
“We have little snippets of stories and little scenes with a hint of what the characters are about,” Tallman said. “We’ll have a narrator, too, who will give a little teaser about what’s going to happen.”