Wynonna and Naomi Judd made a big splash in the ’80s through early ’90s with 20 No. 1 hits on the country charts and more than 60 awards.
The duo won five Grammy Awards for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, and eight Country Music Association awards.
Wynonna struck out mostly on her own after her mother, Naomi Judd, became ill with Hepatitis C. The pair occasionally teams up for concerts, but nowadays Wynonna is successfully touring with her band The Big Noise. The band includes her husband, Cactus Moser, as drummer and producer.
Wynonna and The Big Noise will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Colonial Theater. Tickets are available online at idahofallsarts.org.
The group will perform hits such as “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Why Not me,” and “Grandpa, (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Ole Days),” as well as new music.
Wynonna and The Big Noise released a debut album in 2016 and a single this past year.
“Wynonna has described the new sound as ‘vintage yet modern’ and a ‘return to the well,’ ” according to the band’s promotion material. “It’s a rootsy work encompassing country, Americana, blues, soul and rock. The album features special guests Derek Trucks, Jason Isbell, Susan Tedeschi and Timothy B. Schmit.” National Public Radio’s Ann Powers said that, “With her tight band behind her after touring together for several years, she just sounds like she’s home… You can just feel the grin on her face.”