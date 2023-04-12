Allen Wilson

Question: I would like to plant several trees this spring. Can you give me some tips on planting and caring for them so I get the maximum growth possible in the first few years?

Answer: You know I recommend incorporating organic matter into the soil before planting. However, I do not recommend modifying only a small area where you are planting a single tree. Tree roots grow a long way from where they are planted. Research has shown that if soil is not uniform for some distance, the roots have a tendency to limit their growth to the amended area and not reach their full growth potential. If you can’t amend an area at least 12 feet in diameter, then leave the area unamended and put your organic matter on top as a mulch.


Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

