Allen Wilson

Wilson

Question: My fruit trees have not been pruned for three years and have gotten too tall. Could you give me some suggestions for bringing them back into control? Is now a good time to prune?

Answer: It is best to prune fruit trees before they begin to grow. I like to prune in February or March. We get some pleasant days even in February when it is pleasant to work outside with a light jacket.


Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

