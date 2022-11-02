Allen Wilson

Wilson

Question: I had trouble starting my lawn mower last spring. Is there something I should be doing now to avoid that problem? What other winter preparations should I be making now?

Answer: I had similar problems with my garden equipment. When I took it to be serviced, the mechanic explained to me that the carburetor had become gummed up with hardened fuel. Since then I have taken my mower in to be serviced in the fall instead of waiting until spring. If I wait until spring, there is a long line ahead of me. It is nice to have a sharp blade on my mower that does a nice clean job on my first mowing. He showed me how to drain all the fuel from each piece of equipment and then run them until all the fuel is burned in the carburetor so there is no residue that can evaporate and become sticky.


Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.