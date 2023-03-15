Allen Wilson

Wilson

Question: In a recent article, you mentioned that it was important to get an early start on tree and shrub pruning to avoid later problems. Most of our trees and shrubs were planted three years ago. They have made some nice growth in the last two years. What should I be looking for?

Answer: Most shade and evergreen trees should have a single dominant central trunk. Sometimes one or more side branches will grow almost as large as the central trunk. These extra-strong branches should be shortened to about a foot. If the top of the central trunk becomes damaged or broken, the strongest side branch should be trained to replace it and other side branches shortened or removed. Any side branches that grow straight up should be removed.


Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

