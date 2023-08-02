Allen Wilson

Wilson

I lost my oldest son last week. He had been gradually deteriorating with multiple sclerosis for over 20 years. In spite of his condition, he had been living a full life around his seven children and 11 grandchildren. I attended a memorial service in Utah where he was visiting two of his children. All of his children and many others shared their happy memories with him. He loved his children fiercely and they adored him.

My wife suggested that I use this occasion to write about trees and other plants of remembrance. This will be especially important for my son since he chose to be cremated without a grave site.


Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

