Curried Red Lentil Soup

The recipe for this Curried Red Lentil Soup uses red lentils for their mild nutty, fruity flavor that complements the acidity of the tomatoes and Indian spices. 

Don't underestimate the lentil. These tiny pebblelike legumes may be a tad frumpy in appearance, but any perceived drabness or lumpiness shouldn't deter you from eating them. Lentils are rich in plant-based protein and fiber and are an excellent source of B vitamins, magnesium and potassium. Not only that, but they are remarkably satisfying and comforting to eat -- and easy on the wallet, as well.

You may be most familiar with the brown and green lentils, but lentils come in a rainbow of colors, ranging from red to yellow to black. They have subtle differences in flavor and cooking properties.

