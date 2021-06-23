Question: My tomato plants have produced dozens of flowers, but very few fruits have set. I have even shaken the flowers to make sure they were pollinated. Can you tell me what is wrong?
Answer: Your shaking of the flowers will make sure the pollen is transferred to the flower pistols. However, the ideal temperature for fruit set in tomatoes is 60 to 75 degrees night temperature and 60 to 90 degrees day temperature. We have recently met the day temperature requirements, but our night temperatures fall into the 50s and even 40s. At these lower temperatures, pollen does not complete its job of growing in to fertilize the ovaries.
I used to plant my tomatoes on the south side of a dark-colored fence. My tomato vines were trained right up against the fence. The fence got quite warm in the direct sun and retained that heat into the evening, so I got a very good fruit set.
My tomatoes are now growing next to a metal fence with cages fastened to the fence for support. I pull a wide sheet of clear plastic around my plants in mid to late afternoon depending upon day temperature. This traps heat around the plants, which lasts into the evening.
Another way to improve the fruit set is to trick the flowers into thinking they have been successfully pollinated. If sprayed with a hormone available in a product called tomato blossom set, tomato flowers often set without pollination. The artificial hormone produces the same effect as pollination. The resulting fruits produce few if any seeds unless they become partially pollinated. They are also sometimes misshapen. However, the flavor is not changed.
The two most common brands of tomato blossom set spray are Bonide and Monterey. They are available online and at most garden stores and sometimes also at hardware stores. Since tomato flowers hang down, it is important to direct the spray upward into the flowers. Apparently, the hormone is also absorbed by the leaves because directions on the bottle recommend spraying leaves around the flowers. Spray the flowers every two or three days to make sure the timing is right.
The spray is also apparently effective on other vegetables, as the directions also indicate use on peppers, beans, cucumbers, eggplant, melons and okra. The spray can apparently irritate the skin and eyes, so I recommend wearing gloves and avoid eye contact.
A common mistaken practice on tomato plants is to thin or remove some of the side shoots. This should only be practiced if you are trying to train plants to one or two vines around a stake or cord. Any time you remove leaves from a plant, you are reducing its capacity to produce the energy that goes into fruit development.