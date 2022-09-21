Question: My friend says I should save my leaves to improve my soil. How do leaves improve the soil?
Answer: In all my years of experience in gardening, I have learned that the single most important way to improve garden performance is to add organic matter to the soil. Why not take advantage of all the free organic matter falling from trees this time of year to improve the soil? I run the lawnmower over the leaves on the lawn to chop them and pick them up. I rake or blow leaves from around shrubs and trees and then chop them up with my lawn mower. This chopping into fine pieces greatly reduces the volume. Most yards have a space where the chopped leaves can be piled over winter to decompose.
If you don’t have an open space, scatter the chopped-up leaves over the vegetable garden and annual flower beds. Then after frost has killed the plant, use your mower to chop them up too. Spread a little lawn fertilizer over everything and sprinkle with water. After a winter of decomposition, the chopped-up plants and leaves are ready to be tilled into the soil next spring.
Another way to use chopped-up leaves is as mulch for trees and shrubs. Pile them a foot deep around roses to act as insulation against winter cold damage.
Years ago, when I had recently moved into a home that was only partially landscaped, I offered to rake and remove leaves for all my neighbors. That time I scattered them over the soil several inches deep and immediately tilled them into the soil. That effort paid off for years afterward. Every time I would move a plant or install a new one, the soil was easy to work. Everything I planted grew well.
Aspen leaves should always be raked up and disposed of to stop leaf spot reinfection. Aspen leaves almost always have at least a few black leaf spots. If aspen leaves are allowed to accumulate under trees, those spots will develop fungal spores that can infect new leaves next spring. Since fungal spores can blow in from neighboring areas, it is a good idea to also spray aspens with fungicide as new leaves develop next spring. There are very few problems with leaf diseases in other trees in our area.
Fall is also a good time to add sulfur to lawns and beds to reduce soil alkalinity. Almost all plants grow better if the soil is less alkaline. Iron in particular becomes unavailable in alkaline soil. I usually apply about 10 pounds per 1,000 square feet every other year.