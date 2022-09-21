Allen Wilson

Question: My friend says I should save my leaves to improve my soil. How do leaves improve the soil?

Answer: In all my years of experience in gardening, I have learned that the single most important way to improve garden performance is to add organic matter to the soil. Why not take advantage of all the free organic matter falling from trees this time of year to improve the soil? I run the lawnmower over the leaves on the lawn to chop them and pick them up. I rake or blow leaves from around shrubs and trees and then chop them up with my lawn mower. This chopping into fine pieces greatly reduces the volume. Most yards have a space where the chopped leaves can be piled over winter to decompose.

Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

