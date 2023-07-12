Question: My neighbor says mulch will reduce my weed problems. How does that reduce weeds? What exactly is mulch? What is the best mulch to use?
Answer: Mulch is any material used to cover the soil around plants. It serves several purposes including weed control, reducing evaporation and beautification.
Weed seeds accumulate in the soil over many years and are programmed to live dormant for years. When the soil is disturbed, buried weed seeds end up on top of the soil. Light and moisture are the main things that trigger weed seed sprouting. When soil is covered with mulch, it reduces the amount of light reaching weed seeds which reduces sprouting. A 1-inch layer of mulch will reduce weed seed sprouting by 90% or more.
Many materials can be used as a mulch on top of the soil around your plants. There are several factors involved in choosing a mulch. Attractive appearance is probably the most important. Mulches vary widely in cost. Other factors to consider are: How often does the mulch need to be replenished? Is the mulch disturbed by wind or heavy rainfall? Does the mulch improve the soil? If I decide to change my landscape, how hard is it to move or remove the mulch?
Weed barrier fabric mulch is the most effective in preventing light from reaching weed seeds. It also provides a physical barrier to weed growth, including perennial weeds. It is usually covered with some kind of granular mulch, such as bark or rock. Weed seeds will blow in on top and sprout. However, they are shallow-rooted and easily removed or sprayed. Weed barrier fabric is usually limited to permanent plants such as trees and shrubs.
Black and colored polyethylene plastic can be used as a mulch for some larger vegetables, such as tomato, pepper and squash. It should not be used for permanent plants because it does not allow enough air to reach deep roots.
Black and red lava rock, gravel and river rock are longer-lasting mulches. They cost more to begin with but do not need replenishment very often.
I prefer organic mulches because they improve the soil as they are broken down by microorganisms. I use compost from my own pile mostly in the backyard. I use grass clippings around vegetables and fruits. I have also used newspapers to mulch vegetables. Both break down quickly and have to be added to frequently.
Bark is the most attractive and natural-looking mulch to me. It is also one of the cheapest, especially if purchased in bulk. Bark comes in a range of sizes from large to small chunks to a fine material called bark dust or soil pep. The chunk bark breaks down more slowly and needs less frequent replacement.
Chipped tree clippings are usually available free from arborists. Although not uniform in color or size of pieces, they contain microorganisms that are very beneficial.
