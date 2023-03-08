Allen Wilson

Wilson

Question: Could give me some suggestions for growing some flowers and vegetables with limited space? I live in an apartment with a deck and a 2-by-5-foot area next to a lawn.

Answer: There are several ways to maximize your growing area for flowers and vegetables. The first consideration is to determine how much sun you will receive. Most flowers and almost all vegetables prefer a minimum of five hours of direct sunlight per day. East and west exposures usually get at least a half day of sun. In the summer months, that is at least five hours. North exposures are usually in the shade most of the day unless they are quite a ways from structures. South exposures usually get direct sun all day.


Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.