Wilson

Wilson

Question: I have noticed chewed leaves and discolored leaves on my shrubs but I don’t find any bugs. What could be causing this damage?

Answer: It could be that you are not looking at the right time or the right place. Or the damage may be caused by fungus or other diseases. Two of our most common chewing pests are slugs and snails that feed at night and are not present in the daytime. Most sucking insects are on the bottoms of leaves. Then there are flying insects that feed and then move on to the next shrub.

Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

Tags

Recommended for you