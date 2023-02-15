Allen Wilson

Question: You have mentioned natural pruning a number of times. Could you explain natural pruning in more detail for me? Is this something an ordinary gardener can learn to do?

Answer: I have taught hundreds of students and dozens of gardeners how to prune naturally. The goal of natural pruning is to reduce the size of a plant while keeping its natural shape and thickness. When plants are sheared with power clippers, they soon become unnatural-looking balls or boxes with very thick growth. With natural pruning, cuts are made one at a time with hand pruners or loppers for larger branches.


