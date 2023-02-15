Question: You have mentioned natural pruning a number of times. Could you explain natural pruning in more detail for me? Is this something an ordinary gardener can learn to do?
Answer: I have taught hundreds of students and dozens of gardeners how to prune naturally. The goal of natural pruning is to reduce the size of a plant while keeping its natural shape and thickness. When plants are sheared with power clippers, they soon become unnatural-looking balls or boxes with very thick growth. With natural pruning, cuts are made one at a time with hand pruners or loppers for larger branches.
There are three types of pruning cuts with decidedly different regrowth results. A thinning cut removes a whole branch back to its origin. Regrowth after a thinning cut is very limited and makes a plant more open. There are two types of heading cuts. Selective heading is where the cut is made selectively just above a side branch or bud. When pruned just above a side branch, normally one branch regrows for each one removed, keeping a plant about the same thickness. Non-selective pruning is when cuts are made without regard to side branches or buds. Shearing produces non-selective cuts. The typical regrowth from non-selective pruning is three or more branches from each one removed. After shearing three times, regrowth can be 20 to 30 times as thick as the original. The plant loses its natural thickness and shape.
With natural pruning, most cuts are made just above a side branch. If growth is thicker than desired, some thinning cuts are made removing whole branches. Upper branches need to be pruned shorter than lower ones. When lower branches become shaded by longer upper branches, they gradually lose their leaves and the shrub develops a “chicken leg” appearance. I like to start at the bottom, pruning the lowest branches a limited amount to establish the width of a shrub. Then I prune the next level of branches so they are a little shorter than the ones below. I like to make cuts a little inside surrounding growth so the cut ends are covered by adjacent smaller growth.
The best book on pruning I have found is “Guide to Pruning” by Cass Turnbull. Used copies of this book are available for as little as $5 online. Although she does not call it natural pruning, chapter one of this book is an excellent detailed description with illustrations of natural pruning as I practice it.
