Allen Wilson

Wilson

Question: The spring so far has been so cold. Will it ever be warm enough or safe enough to plant shrubs, flowers and vegetables?

Answer: This is the coldest late winter and early spring I have experienced in a long time. My guess is our season is three weeks later than normal. However, I suspect the last frost date will be pretty normal (late May in Idaho Falls). We will not have to wait that late to plant many things.


Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

