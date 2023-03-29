Question: The spring so far has been so cold. Will it ever be warm enough or safe enough to plant shrubs, flowers and vegetables?
Answer: This is the coldest late winter and early spring I have experienced in a long time. My guess is our season is three weeks later than normal. However, I suspect the last frost date will be pretty normal (late May in Idaho Falls). We will not have to wait that late to plant many things.
Trees and shrubs can be planted as soon as the soil is no longer frozen. (Fat chance for that any time soon with temperatures in the teens.) But soil with reflected heat from fences and walls warms faster.
Perennial flowers can be planted as soon as shrubs and trees. Annual flowers and vegetables can be divided into two groups: hardy and tender. Hardy flowers and vegetables can usually be planted as much as six weeks ahead of the average last frost date. That is the approximate date for the last 26-degree minimum. That may be pushing it this year, but a month ahead or late April should work.
Hardy flowers and vegetables are not damaged until temperatures reach the mid-20s. Hardy vegetables fit neatly into an easy-to-remember group based on the part of the plant that we eat. If we eat the roots, stems, leaves or flower buds, it is a hardy vegetable with two exceptions. Potatoes and sweet potatoes fit in the tender group. Local potato growers actually treat the potato as if it were in the hardy group because the seed potatoes do not come up above the ground where they can be damaged for three to four after planting. If we eat the fruit of the plant, it is a tender vegetable with two more exceptions. Peas and fava beans are hardy vegetables.
Hardy flowers have to be looked up or learned one by one. Some of the major hardy flowers include alyssum, carnation, cosmos, dianthus, dusty miller, pansy, petunia, poppy, snapdragon and sweet pea.
So, let’s all put in special orders for warmer weather with lots of sunshine. Otherwise, we’ll have to build greenhouses so we can garden again.
