Question: I recently purchased begonia, lily, dahlia and gladiolus bulbs. Which can I plant outside now, and which should I wait to plant?
Answer: Flower bulbs fit into two basic categories: hardy bulbs that can be planted while the soil is still cool and frost can be expected and tender bulbs that are better started inside and then planted outside in mid to late May.
Lily and gladiolus bulbs are hardy and can be planted outside by mid-April. Lilies are so hardy that they can be left in the ground through the winter. They can be planted in spring or fall. If planted now, they will develop a good root system, emerge from the ground in about three to four weeks and bloom this summer.
Gladiolus bulbs can be planted from mid-April until June in order to spread out their flowering times. If you plan to use your glads as cut flowers, make at least three plantings at three-week intervals to produce cut flowers over a longer time period.
Begonia and dahlia bulbs do not like cold soil and will just sit in the ground until the soil warms. The best procedure with dahlias is to plant one bulb (tuber) per 6 inches or 1-gallon pot. Plant so that the eye or growing points are an inch below the surface with the slender tubers pointing down deeper into the soil.
Tuberous begonia bulbs (tubers) should be planted inside as soon as possible. Several bulbs can be started close together in a large container and spaced at the proper spacing outside after sprouting. The concave portion of the bulb should be placed up. This is the side where the shoots are located. The roots come out of the convex (rounded) bottom of the bulb. Begonias should be planted with an inch or less of soil covering the tuber. They can be spaced 4 to 5 inches apart. Begonias can be transplanted when shoots are only a few inches long in late May or early June.
Other summer flowering bulbs that can be planted now include anemones, ranunculus, calla lilies and canna lilies. All the bulbs listed except Asiatic and Oriental lilies should be dug and stored inside in early October.
Most of these bulbs can be purchased already growing in pots in May. However, the cost will be higher than if you buy them as bulbs.
Late April is also a good time to plant vegetables grown from bulbs, such as onion sets and potato tubers. Onions are hardy to frost. Although potato sprouts can be damaged by frost, it takes about three weeks for them to emerge from the soil so they can be planted as soon as late April.