Question: Why are so many people doing so much more gardening recently?
Answer: The pandemic has caused a lot of behavioral changes. While we have been stuck at home more than usual, we tend to look for productive things to do with our time. Garden retailers will tell you that they have had a surge of business. Many of us have decided that our home landscapes could use some improvement. Others have chosen to spend more time planting and growing things, like flowers and vegetables.
Once we start or resume gardening, there are a number of rewards that keep us going. Various kinds of exercise involved in gardening help us stay in better physical condition.
Here are some of my rewards from gardening: There is something calming and comforting about being out in the beauties of nature. If you have helped create some of those beauties, it is even better. I spend at least a few minutes several times a week touring my yard. It is fun to watch the change plants go through from week to week. I remove a few weeds as I go along. The improved appearance when the weeds are gone is also satisfying.
Since I have more time, I have increased the size of my vegetable garden. I have more extra vegetables to share with others. A couple of neighbors have decided to plant their own tomatoes after being reminded of how much better vine-ripened fruit tastes compared to what they buy at the store. I don’t have to worry about all the additives and preservatives found in canned and frozen food. Not to mention the possibility of pesticide residues on commercially grown fruits and vegetables. I know exactly what I have put on my vegetables. The ones I put in the freezer will be just as pure and clean.
I enjoy thinking and reading about gardening as I look for ways to improve my landscape. When people ask me questions, it stimulates me to look for more complete answers in my garden books and on the internet. One of my favorite things to do is walk around garden stores, looking at new plants. I am continually rearranging my garden, moving and adding plants for a better appearance.
I have made a little extra income writing about gardening. At one time I had a good business pruning shrubs to retain a natural look, compared to shearing them into balls and boxes like most landscapers. I have taught quite a few how to prune their own shrubs naturally.
Self-actualization is the most important reward from gardening for me. When I plant, prune or rearrange my landscape, I get a greater sense of accomplishment than almost anything else I do. The creative process of planting and watching seeds or small plants grow to maturity with my help is very satisfying. Sharing this process with my wife, children, grandchildren and friends is also gratifying.
I’m sure many others are finding some of these and other benefits from increasing their gardening activities.