Question: My neighbor suggested that I drain the gasoline out of my lawn mower for the winter. Is that really necessary? Do you have any other suggestions for winter preparation?
Answer: Your neighbor’s suggestion is a good one. Gasoline can evaporate over several months leaving behind a sticky shellac-like substance that can clog the carburetor and fuel lines. After draining the fuel, start the engines on all your power equipment and run them until all the fuel is burned.
This would be a good time to have power equipment serviced so it is in good condition for next spring. If a tiller or mower won’t start next spring when you need it, you may have a long wait at the shop. Even if it has been serviced recently, you may want to clean all the dirt and clippings that are stuck under the deck, or in the tines or other areas. Spray oil like WD-40 will give added protection from rust.
I also like to clean my hand tools about now and spray the metal parts with WD-40. I rub handles and wooden parts with mineral oil to keep them from cracking and splitting.
If you have an automatic sprinkler system, it should be drained as soon as possible so the water does not freeze and crack pipes, heads and valves. If it is designed with a drain at the lowest point, you can simply open the drain and let the water run out. However, most systems have places that do not drain completely and need to be blown dry with a compressor. Many landscape and irrigation contractors provide this service.
Remove hoses from outdoor faucets, drain them and roll them up for storage inside a garage or shed. Freezing and thawing of water in hoses causes them to crack, reducing their useful life. If hoses are left attached to a faucet, water that backs up in the faucet can freeze and crack it. Insulated covers are also available to protect outdoor faucets.
Alternate freezing and thawing can crack the bark on young trees. Porous tree tape and curled plastic trunk covers are available from full-service nurseries and garden stores. They are white in color to reflect heat from the sun. Wrap areas below the lowest branch. As soon as we have had a few nights in the teens, that is a good time to add insulation to plants that are marginal in hardiness. I like to place soil around the base of roses and fruit trees to protect the graft unions. Roses can also be covered with insulating white cloth or foam rose cones.