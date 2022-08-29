Fencing
{span}A tour group at Rinker Rock Creek Ranch checks out the ranch’s wildlife-friendly fencing. {/span}

 Photo courtesy of University of Idaho

While visiting a rancher on the Idaho and Montana border, Wyatt Prescott gleaned the basic idea behind the rangeland fencing design he’s using to better protect wildlife while still enabling cattlemen to save on staff hours and material costs.

The rancher devised the special fencing to withstand heavy snow loads in areas prone to drifting. Prescott, who contracts to do ranch and infrastructure management at University of Idaho’s Rinker Rock Creek Ranch in the Wood River Valley, made his own tweaks to the design.

