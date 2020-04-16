BLACKFOOT – Most people already know that college sports, in particular football and basketball, are tremendous money making entities.
In fact, at most Division I schools, it is the football and basketball teams that create the funding that allow for all other sports to exist.
If there was any doubt about the importance of athletics to colleges and universities around the country, you have to look no farther than the Boise State University revenues to know how important things really are.
Boise State Football revenue for 2019 was in excess of $48 million. That more than paid for all of the athletic teams and expenditures for the year. Surprisingly, BSU wasn’t even the top earning team in the Mountain West Conference.
That alone shows the importance of the program to the success of Athletics to the school. The question is, what will happen if there isn’t any College Football this fall?
Idaho State University lists all sports revenue at $4,458,455 and expenses of the same amount.
Univeristy of Idaho lists Revenue of 9,357,582 and expenses of 8,384,263 for a net of 1,294,867.
Lewis and Clark State College shows revenue of 2,566,598 for a net of $71,746.
On a larger scale, which really shows what big time college sports can really be about and the importance of the Athletic Departments would be a brief look at the University of Oklahoma. They show revenues of $106,456,616 and a net to the University of over $8,295,000 on an annual basis.
Is it any wonder that the top football and basketball coaches earn the type of money that they do?
For anyone who ever doubted the financial effect of athletics on the bottom line of a University need look no farther than the tuition and books and lodging and meals that come out of that revenue stream and go directly into the bottom line of the University.
Tuition is roughly $30,000 per year, with another $11,000 per year for room and board and fees and books will take up another $7,500 per year, so roughly, $48,000 per year for an athlete to attend school and that is a direct transfer from revenue received to revenue spent on the academic side of things.
This goes on over and over at colleges and universities across this country.
Don’t ever think that it won’t make a difference and that will also explain just how important athletics is at the next level up from high school.
If rough numbers add up, there are roughly 400 student athletes at University of Oklahoma, men and women that cost the University nearly $50,000 per year which is right at $20 million per year.
When you add in the coaches, facilities and support staff, including the athletic directors and such, it is very easy to see the financial impact that athletics can have on an institution, regardless of size.
So what would happen if something like the COVID-19 pandemic takes hold of a country such as ours and wipes out a semester or even a year of play in the college sports world?
That is the threat that we are facing already for 2020, and we haven’t even gotten to the summer months yet.
The following is a look at the possible impact on college athletics for this fall if we don’t have college football taking place.
The story is done by Sam Cooper of Yahoo Sports and he has some interesting conclusions.
The coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the 2020 football season is looming over the world of college athletics.
The loss of winter championships, namely the NCAA tournament, and cancellation of spring seasons is already being felt financially across the country. The NCAA distributed $375 million less to its members than it initially planned. Administrators and coaches across the country are taking pay cuts. And in what feels like a sign of things to come, Cincinnati cut its men’s soccer program Tuesday in a cost-cutting measure.
Things will get far more drastic if there is no football.
USA Today, based on an analysis of university financial reports, reported Tuesday that “at least $4.1 billion in fiscal-year revenue” is at stake for athletic departments, and that’s just among public schools in Power Five conferences. From USA Today:
That’s more than 60% of these schools’ combined total annual operating revenues, based on amounts reported for the 2019 fiscal year. These estimates do not take into account potential impacts on student fees or money from schools’ general funds, both of which likely would be reduced if students cannot return to campus as usual for the fall semester. Even within the Power Five, there are schools that receive significant amounts from those sources.
Football is the key financial engine that allows college athletics to operate. At most universities, football and men’s basketball are the only two sports that bring in significant revenue, providing the ability for schools to field teams in Olympic and other non-revenue sports. Income is generated through television and media rights, ticket sales and various game contracts for the regular season and postseason.
Not to mention, the economic impact felt in college towns that depend on revenue from visiting football fans would also be devastating. Per USA Today, every Alabama home game brings a “visitor expenditure impact” in the range of $19.6 million to the Tuscaloosa area. That’s just one example that applies to dozens of small towns across the country.
The situation could prove to be even more dire in non-power leagues. Yahoo Sports reported Tuesday that commissioners from the Group of Five conferences — AAC, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West and Sun Belt — sent a letter to NCAA president Mark Emmert asking for alterations to NCAA bylaws as a way to ensure short-term financial relief.
All of these financial strains are the reason why it’s hard to see the college football season being canceled outright despite the various challenges ahead. Without a singular voice (like a commissioner for professional leagues), it’s going to be difficult to get everybody — from conference to conference and state to state — on the same page. Many contingency plans are being kicked around, and some have even floated the idea of starting the season in the spring.
No matter how it’s done, athletic directors and college sports administrators will do everything in their power to make sure a football season is played, even if the season doesn’t start on time. The financial implications are far too great.
We have to keep our vigilance and maintain our social distancing during this time of our lives. Only we can really put the clamps on the upcoming sporting seasons.
We must be careful that we don’t rush back into things too fast or it could have dire effects on us all. This is a big concern and there could be some very big repercussions if we act too soon or are wrong when we do act.
Let us all trust in our leaders that they will have done their due diligence and acted accordingly.