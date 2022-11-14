you hate to get down 14-0. Aberdeen came and hit us in the mouth and we weren't prepared. we made a few adjustments defensively on our line, we still encouraged the kids. there was still nine minutes left in the first quarter when they were up 14-0, so we got plenty of game. plenty of ball to be played. let's execute, let's do what we do and go score. after that it seemed like our kids settled down, they ran the game plan, we adjusted a little bit, but after that I thought we maintained ourselves really well.
game plan -- they're always tough. they like to run in the middle and we felt if we were able to stop the A gap and B gap then we'd be able to hold them up a little bit. they came out and they were getting to our second level. we had our defensive line, we said you've gotta go otherwise we're going to be in trouble. both our offensive line and defensive line, we wore them down. by the mid third quarter, start of the fourth quarter I thought we were able to get a pretty good push. this game was won by our offensive and defensive lines.
Gage -- he's special. not very big, but he's got a pretty big heart. this senior group, they lean on each other. they trust each other and by all means they go and get it done.
Bear Lake -- we played them early in the year. they're a big team. you go out and you're able to beat West Side, three-time defending champs, in two games ... they're a special group. early in the year we lost 21-14. we had a few mistakes, we were still getting used to our offensive and defensive lines. I had three kids that were running backs last year that jumped on the line. now I think they're holding their own.
