FIRTH – Get ready for volleyball this summer as the Lady Cougars will be starting to get things geared up for the fall with their annual summer camp for youngsters June 16-18.
Under the direction of state champion volleyball coach Elda Park, the camp will offer drill instruction by the Firth High School coaches and players.
All play will take place in the Firth High School gymnasium.
Please contact Elda Park at (208)390-9211 for further information regarding the camp.
Cost is $35 ($45 if after June 8 and payment may be made to Firth High School or through venmo@Elda-Park)
All campers will be provided with a camp shirt and prized will be included for outstanding play.
This camp is for first through eighth grades (grade the camper will be going int in the fall of 2020).
Don't miss out on this opportunity to play and learn from champion volleyball players from Firth High School.